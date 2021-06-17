Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden and Putin call meeting "constructive"

Share this article
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland. Biden viewed the meeting with his eyes on the future while Putin said, " we didn't stress the key points at large and didn't touch on dividing issues.”


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ Ending furlough will hit older workers hard – here's how to soften the blow
~ Australia's 2.5% minimum wage rise: there's something in it for you, and the economy
~ Discrepancies in facilities and services among hospitals in Indonesia increase COVID-19 risks among health workers
~ Victorian Labor holds comfortable lead; flawed climate change question in federal Resolve poll
~ We moved hundreds of tonnes of rock to preserve the dinosaur footprints of the Snake Creek Tracksite
~ Biden and Putin call meeting "constructive"
~ Ahead of Yalta II, Putin recommits to Russian-Chinese alliance
~ Biden and Putin call meeting "constructive"
~ At last, health, aged care and quarantine workers get the right masks to protect against airborne coronavirus
~ Why a carbon price alone won't be enough to drive down New Zealand's emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter