At last, health, aged care and quarantine workers get the right masks to protect against airborne coronavirus
By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW
Benjamin Veness, Adjunct Professorial Fellow, CQUniversity Australia
Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Consultant physician General Medicine & Infectious Diseases, Alfred Health, past MRFF TRIP Fellow, Monash University
Health workers have long called for better protections against COVID-19. Well fitting masks are now required when caring for COVID-19 patients. But the guidelines on ventilation miss the mark.
- Wednesday, June 16, 2021