Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a carbon price alone won't be enough to drive down New Zealand's emissions

By David Hall, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
An emissions trading scheme is New Zealand's main policy to tackle climate change. But to bring down emissions quickly enough, other policies will need to transform transport and agriculture.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ahead of Yalta II, Putin recommits to Russian-Chinese alliance
~ At last, health, aged care and quarantine workers get the right masks to protect against airborne coronavirus
~ NZ’s clean car discount is a turn in the right direction, but how much will it drive consumer demand?
~ Catholic Church response to sexual abuse must centre on survivor well-being, not defensiveness
~ Why we still don't have self-driving cars on the roads in 2021
~ Hidden women of history: Eliza Hamilton Dunlop — the Irish Australian poet who shone a light on colonial violence
~ Bones and all: see how the diets of Tasmanian devils can wear down their sharp teeth to blunt nubbins
~ This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution
~ More stress, unclear gains: are selective schools really worth it?
~ Resettling refugees in other countries is not working, nor is it fair. So, why is Australia doing it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter