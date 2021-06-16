Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we still don't have self-driving cars on the roads in 2021

By Francesco Biondi, Assistant Professor, Human Kinetics, University of Windsor
Share this article
Do you remember the time when self-driving cars were upon us? It was almost a decade ago when the Autonomous Vehicle division at Google (now Waymo) promised a world where people would be chauffeured around by self-driving robot cars.

We were shown computer renderings of futuristic cities filled with autonomous robot taxis and luxurious concept vehicles where riders could rest…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Catholic Church response to sexual abuse must centre on survivor well-being, not defensiveness
~ Hidden women of history: Eliza Hamilton Dunlop — the Irish Australian poet who shone a light on colonial violence
~ Bones and all: see how the diets of Tasmanian devils can wear down their sharp teeth to blunt nubbins
~ This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution
~ More stress, unclear gains: are selective schools really worth it?
~ Resettling refugees in other countries is not working, nor is it fair. So, why is Australia doing it?
~ Which COVID vaccine is best? Here's why that's really hard to answer
~ A court ruling on Shell's climate impact and votes against Exxon and Chevron add pressure, but it's the market that will drive oil giants to change
~ Amsterdam is laying down a model for what tourism should look like after COVID
~ How a Scottish graveyard in Kolkata revealed the untold stories of colonial women in India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter