Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bones and all: see how the diets of Tasmanian devils can wear down their sharp teeth to blunt nubbins

By Tahlia Pollock, PhD candidate, Monash University
Alistair Evans, Associate Professor, Monash University
David Hocking, Curator of Vertebrate Zoology and Palaeontology at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) | Adjunct Research Associate at Monash University, Monash University
Marissa Parrott, Reproductive Biologist, Wildlife Conservation & Science, Zoos Victoria, and Honorary Research Associate, BioSciences, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Tassie devils are notorious scavengers, eating everything from echidnas to stranded whales. Understanding how their teeth wear down can help us feed and protect captive populations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Catholic Church response to sexual abuse must centre on survivor well-being, not defensiveness
~ Why we still don't have self-driving cars on the roads in 2021
~ Hidden women of history: Eliza Hamilton Dunlop — the Irish Australian poet who shone a light on colonial violence
~ This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution
~ More stress, unclear gains: are selective schools really worth it?
~ Resettling refugees in other countries is not working, nor is it fair. So, why is Australia doing it?
~ Which COVID vaccine is best? Here's why that's really hard to answer
~ A court ruling on Shell's climate impact and votes against Exxon and Chevron add pressure, but it's the market that will drive oil giants to change
~ Amsterdam is laying down a model for what tourism should look like after COVID
~ How a Scottish graveyard in Kolkata revealed the untold stories of colonial women in India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter