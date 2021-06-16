Bones and all: see how the diets of Tasmanian devils can wear down their sharp teeth to blunt nubbins
By Tahlia Pollock, PhD candidate, Monash University
Alistair Evans, Associate Professor, Monash University
David Hocking, Curator of Vertebrate Zoology and Palaeontology at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) | Adjunct Research Associate at Monash University, Monash University
Marissa Parrott, Reproductive Biologist, Wildlife Conservation & Science, Zoos Victoria, and Honorary Research Associate, BioSciences, The University of Melbourne
Tassie devils are notorious scavengers, eating everything from echidnas to stranded whales. Understanding how their teeth wear down can help us feed and protect captive populations.
