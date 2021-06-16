Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: “It’s high time to free Raif Badawi”

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsOn the nine-year anniversary of blogger Raif Badawi’s imprisonment, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the Saudi authorities to release him without further delay and to lift the ban on leaving Saudi Arabia to which he was also sentenced. Badawi has completed nine of the 10 years in prison he was sentenced to for “insulting Islam.” Nine years in prison and 50 lashes is the high price that Badawi has already paid for creating Free Saudi Liberals, an online forum shut down by the authorities that was intended to open up debate


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Yemeni artist Hakim Al-Akel: ‘War imposed itself, but art will remain’
~ 'Nepal variant': what we've learned so far
~ Losing speech after a stroke can negatively affect mental health – but therapy can provide hope
~ Needle phobia could be the cause of 10% of COVID vaccine hesitancy in the UK – new research
~ Jürgen Conings: the case of a Belgian soldier on the run shows how the pandemic collides with far-right extremism
~ Smelling in stereo – the real reason snakes have flicking, forked tongues
~ 5 ways MacKenzie Scott’s $8.5 billion commitment to social and economic justice is a model for other donors
~ Faith still shapes morals and values even after people are 'done' with religion
~ Why nobody will ever agree on whether COVID lockdowns were worth it
~ Biden's Supreme Court commission probably won't sway public opinion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter