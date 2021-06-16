Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Losing speech after a stroke can negatively affect mental health – but therapy can provide hope

By Sarah Northcott, Senior Lecturer in Speech and Language Therapy, City, University of London
Being unable to communicate their thoughts and feelings is one reason almost two-thirds of people with aphasia suffer from depression.


© The Conversation -


