Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jürgen Conings: the case of a Belgian soldier on the run shows how the pandemic collides with far-right extremism

By Evelien Geerts, Research Fellow, Department of Modern Languages, University of Birmingham
Share this article
A soldier has been on the run from police in Belgium since mid-May after being implicated in the theft of weapons from a military base in Flanders.

The federal prosecutor charged Jürgen Conings with attempted murder and the illegal possession of weapons in a terrorist context after…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yemeni artist Hakim Al-Akel: ‘War imposed itself, but art will remain’
~ Saudi Arabia: “It’s high time to free Raif Badawi”
~ 'Nepal variant': what we've learned so far
~ Losing speech after a stroke can negatively affect mental health – but therapy can provide hope
~ Needle phobia could be the cause of 10% of COVID vaccine hesitancy in the UK – new research
~ Smelling in stereo – the real reason snakes have flicking, forked tongues
~ 5 ways MacKenzie Scott’s $8.5 billion commitment to social and economic justice is a model for other donors
~ Faith still shapes morals and values even after people are 'done' with religion
~ Why nobody will ever agree on whether COVID lockdowns were worth it
~ Biden's Supreme Court commission probably won't sway public opinion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter