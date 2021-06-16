Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways MacKenzie Scott’s $8.5 billion commitment to social and economic justice is a model for other donors

By Elizabeth J. Dale, Associate Professor of Nonprofit Leadership, Seattle University
Share this article
By not attaching any strings to the money, championing representation and generally taking care to respect nonprofit leaders, she's following five best practices.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yemeni artist Hakim Al-Akel: ‘War imposed itself, but art will remain’
~ Saudi Arabia: “It’s high time to free Raif Badawi”
~ 'Nepal variant': what we've learned so far
~ Losing speech after a stroke can negatively affect mental health – but therapy can provide hope
~ Needle phobia could be the cause of 10% of COVID vaccine hesitancy in the UK – new research
~ Jürgen Conings: the case of a Belgian soldier on the run shows how the pandemic collides with far-right extremism
~ Smelling in stereo – the real reason snakes have flicking, forked tongues
~ Faith still shapes morals and values even after people are 'done' with religion
~ Why nobody will ever agree on whether COVID lockdowns were worth it
~ Biden's Supreme Court commission probably won't sway public opinion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter