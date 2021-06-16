Racial bias makes white Americans more likely to support wars in nonwhite foreign countries -- new study
By Vladimir Enrique Medenica, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Delaware
David Ebner, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations, University of Delaware
Analysis of US survey data finds that white people who hold racist views are more likely than others to favor military action over diplomacy in China and Iran, and to endorse the global war on terror.
