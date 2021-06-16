Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Racial bias makes white Americans more likely to support wars in nonwhite foreign countries -- new study

By Vladimir Enrique Medenica, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Delaware
David Ebner, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations, University of Delaware
Analysis of US survey data finds that white people who hold racist views are more likely than others to favor military action over diplomacy in China and Iran, and to endorse the global war on terror.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


