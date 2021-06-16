Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A court ruling against Shell and votes against Exxon and Chevron add pressure, but it's the market that will drive oil giants to change

By Paul Griffin, Distinguished Professor of Management, University of California, Davis
Share this article
When big investors like Blackrock get worried about their returns, they have the power and incentive to make fossil fuel companies take action.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yemeni artist Hakim Al-Akel: ‘War imposed itself, but art will remain’
~ Saudi Arabia: “It’s high time to free Raif Badawi”
~ 'Nepal variant': what we've learned so far
~ Losing speech after a stroke can negatively affect mental health – but therapy can provide hope
~ Needle phobia could be the cause of 10% of COVID vaccine hesitancy in the UK – new research
~ Jürgen Conings: the case of a Belgian soldier on the run shows how the pandemic collides with far-right extremism
~ Smelling in stereo – the real reason snakes have flicking, forked tongues
~ 5 ways MacKenzie Scott’s $8.5 billion commitment to social and economic justice is a model for other donors
~ Faith still shapes morals and values even after people are 'done' with religion
~ Why nobody will ever agree on whether COVID lockdowns were worth it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter