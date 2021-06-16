Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi abolishes death penalty: what it means for southern Africa

By Andrew Novak, Term Assistant Professor, Department of Criminology Law and Society, George Mason University
The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal abolished the death penalty in April, the most notable decision against capital punishment since the South African Constitutional Court found the penalty unconstitutional in 1995. The Malawian decision is significant because Malawi’s constitution specifically provides for the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


