Canada needs a national public transportation system — here's why
By Jacob Albin Korem Alhassan, Instructor, Department of Community Health and Epidemiology, University of Saskatchewan
Cindy Hanson, Professor, Dept of Sociology and Social Studies, University of Regina
Lori Hanson, Professor, Department of Community Health and Epidemiology, University of Saskatchewan
Many communities in Canada currently lack intercity and regional transportation. A national public transportation system would improve connectedness between cities and access to essential services.
- Wednesday, June 16, 2021