Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Masterpieces from the Met demonstrates art's power to speak to the human condition

By Alastair Blanshard, Paul Eliadis Chair of Classics and Ancient History, The University of Queensland
Share this article
None of us are going to be able to travel with ease to New York any time soon but this exhibition showcases the quality and depth of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Nepal variant': what we've learned so far
~ Losing speech after a stroke can negatively affect mental health – but therapy can provide hope
~ Needle phobia could be the cause of 10% of COVID vaccine hesitancy in the UK – new research
~ Jürgen Conings: the case of a Belgian soldier on the run shows how the pandemic collides with far-right extremism
~ Smelling in stereo – the real reason snakes have flicking, forked tongues
~ 5 ways MacKenzie Scott’s $8.5 billion commitment to social and economic justice is a model for other donors
~ Faith still shapes morals and values even after people are 'done' with religion
~ Why nobody will ever agree on whether COVID lockdowns were worth it
~ Biden's Supreme Court commission probably won't sway public opinion
~ Racial bias makes white Americans more likely to support wars in nonwhite foreign countries -- new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter