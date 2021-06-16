Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the 'Nepal variant'

By Sally Cutler, Professor, Medical Microbiology, University of East London
Share this article
When Portugal was recently removed from England’s green list for travel, the UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps, blamed it on a new coronavirus variant. “There’s a sort of Nepal mutation of the Indian variant which has been detected,” he said in a recent interview.

This was the first time most people had heard of a “Nepal mutation”. Indeed, the World Health Organization said that it is “not aware of any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 being…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Nepal variant': what we've learned so far
~ Losing speech after a stroke can negatively affect mental health – but therapy can provide hope
~ Needle phobia could be the cause of 10% of COVID vaccine hesitancy in the UK – new research
~ Jürgen Conings: the case of a Belgian soldier on the run shows how the pandemic collides with far-right extremism
~ Smelling in stereo – the real reason snakes have flicking, forked tongues
~ 5 ways MacKenzie Scott’s $8.5 billion commitment to social and economic justice is a model for other donors
~ Faith still shapes morals and values even after people are 'done' with religion
~ Why nobody will ever agree on whether COVID lockdowns were worth it
~ Biden's Supreme Court commission probably won't sway public opinion
~ Racial bias makes white Americans more likely to support wars in nonwhite foreign countries -- new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter