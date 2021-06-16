Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s President Should Veto Anti-LGBT Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thousands protest the anti-LGBT law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021.  Lydia Gall/© 2021 Human Rights Watch Hungary’s parliament adopted a bill today which effectively bans discussion of sexual and gender diversity in schools, media, advertising, and other public spaces, slapping those who violate it with administrative sanctions that could include fines. Most opposition parties boycotted the vote in protest. On June 14, thousands of people gathered in Budapest to protest the homophobic and transphobic law, which conflates pedophilia with lesbian, gay, bisexual…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


