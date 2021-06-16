Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Police ‘Kidnap’ Chechen Woman Who Escaped Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screen grab from the video that Khalimat Taramova sent to Chechen authorities, saying she had left Chechnya voluntarily because of abuse. © 2021 Медиазона via Youtube For about six months before 22-year-old Khalimat Taramova fled Chechnya on June 6, her family kept the young woman, who identifies as bisexual, under lock and key. They beat and verbally abused her and forced her to undergo so-called conversion therapy. In May, Taramova reached out to a prominent LGBT rights group begging them to help her reach safety. They promised to help but said it would take some…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


