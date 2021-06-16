Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ICC: New Prosecutor Takes Up Mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch (The Hague) – The new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should seize opportunities to strengthen the court’s delivery of justice for victims, Human Rights Watch said today. Karim Khan, the court’s third prosecutor, will be sworn in on June 16, 2021, beginning a nine-year term following his election by ICC member countries. Khan, a UK national, was a legal adviser in the prosecutor’s office at the International Criminal Tribunals…


