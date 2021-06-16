Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia: Malicious Prosecution of Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Yerevan) – Armenian authorities have persisted with spurious criminal incitement charges against a human rights activist, Sashik Sultanyan, Human Rights Watch said today. The charges are in retaliation for an online interview Sultanyan gave in which he spoke about a variety of problems he believes the local Yezidi community face in Armenia. Click to expand Image Sashik Sultanyan © Private “Although Armenian authorities might disagree with the content of Sultanyan’s interview, the opinions he expressed in it fall squarely within the boundaries of legitimate speech, protected under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Africa's agenda for children: progress, but still a long way to go
~ European Masterpieces from the Met demonstrates art's power to speak to the human condition
~ Taking the knee in football: why this act of protest has always been political
~ Short-sightedness is increasing in children – and researchers are still trying to understand why
~ Coronavirus: What you need to know about the 'Nepal variant'
~ Privacy and IP concerns as Kenyans find new ways to cash in on their internet fame
~ Progress on Domestic Workers’ Rights, but Gaps Remain
~ ICC: New Prosecutor Takes Up Mandate
~ Africa: Prioritize Education to Safeguard Children’s Rights
~ EU: Protect Lives on Central Mediterranean Route
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter