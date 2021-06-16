Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Protect Lives on Central Mediterranean Route

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Migrants and refugees on an overcrowded rubber boat during a rescue by the Spanish NGO Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 12, 2021. © AP Photo/Bruno Thevenin (Milan) – European Union governments have a collective responsibility to protect the lives and rights of people on the move along the central Mediterranean route, Human Rights Watch said today. EU heads of state will discuss migration policy at the next European Council meeting, on June 24-25, 2021, in Brussels. “It is shameful and tragic that EU countries can’t agree on something as fundamental as saving…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Privacy and IP concerns as Kenyans find new ways to cash in on their internet fame
~ Progress on Domestic Workers’ Rights, but Gaps Remain
~ ICC: New Prosecutor Takes Up Mandate
~ Armenia: Malicious Prosecution of Activist
~ Africa: Prioritize Education to Safeguard Children’s Rights
~ RSF alarmed by gradual disappearance of independent media in Russia
~ Diverse spokespeople and humour: how the government's next ad campaign could boost COVID vaccine uptake
~ Curious Kids: when a snake sheds its skin, why isn’t it colourful?
~ There's a lot we don't know about the UK trade agreement we are about to sign
~ Police debacle leaves the McGowan government battling to rebuild public trust in the SafeWA app
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter