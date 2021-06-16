Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: RSF and two other NGOs demand re-investigation of the murder of journalist Zubair Mujahid

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsA new report on the murder of Pakistani journalist Zubair Mujahid finds significant errors in the official police investigation. Leading press freedom organisations now call for an independent re-investigation of the case to bring the killers to justice. The report “Breaking the Silence: An Investigation into the Murder of Zubair Mujahid” was published as part of A Safer World Fo


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Privacy and IP concerns as Kenyans find new ways to cash in on their internet fame
~ Progress on Domestic Workers’ Rights, but Gaps Remain
~ ICC: New Prosecutor Takes Up Mandate
~ Armenia: Malicious Prosecution of Activist
~ Africa: Prioritize Education to Safeguard Children’s Rights
~ EU: Protect Lives on Central Mediterranean Route
~ RSF alarmed by gradual disappearance of independent media in Russia
~ Diverse spokespeople and humour: how the government's next ad campaign could boost COVID vaccine uptake
~ Curious Kids: when a snake sheds its skin, why isn’t it colourful?
~ There's a lot we don't know about the UK trade agreement we are about to sign
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter