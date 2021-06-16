Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF alarmed by gradual disappearance of independent media in Russia

By paulinea
NewsThe Moscow-based independent news website VTimes opted to go out of business a month after being added to Russia’s mandatory “foreign agents” register. In the run-up to parliamentary elections, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warns that the draconian “foreign agents” law is steadily killing off the country’s independent media and calls on Vladimir Putin to repeal it at once.Founded last year by journalists who had left the business daily


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


