Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police debacle leaves the McGowan government battling to rebuild public trust in the SafeWA app

By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Share this article
Revelations that WA police accessed data from the state's QR code contact-tracing app threaten to put a serious dent in the public's trust. And this trust is a crucial element of our COVID defences.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Privacy and IP concerns as Kenyans find new ways to cash in on their internet fame
~ Progress on Domestic Workers’ Rights, but Gaps Remain
~ ICC: New Prosecutor Takes Up Mandate
~ Armenia: Malicious Prosecution of Activist
~ Africa: Prioritize Education to Safeguard Children’s Rights
~ EU: Protect Lives on Central Mediterranean Route
~ RSF alarmed by gradual disappearance of independent media in Russia
~ Diverse spokespeople and humour: how the government's next ad campaign could boost COVID vaccine uptake
~ Curious Kids: when a snake sheds its skin, why isn’t it colourful?
~ There's a lot we don't know about the UK trade agreement we are about to sign
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter