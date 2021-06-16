Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Forum on Information and Democracy calls for a New Deal for Journalism

By paulinea
NewsAs the Covid-19 pandemic undermines journalism at a growing pace, the Forum on Information and Democracy is publishing its recommendations under the title A New Deal for Journalism. The report presents a plan to guarantee up to 0.1% of GDP a year into journalism to safeguard its social function for the future.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


