Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19, public ignorance and democratic decline: three forces chipping away at Indonesia's poor environmental conservation

By Dirk Tomsa, Associate Professor of Politics, La Trobe University
Ken M.P. Setiawan, Lecturer in Asian and Indonesian Studies, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Studies examining how the pandemic has affected the environment around the globe have produced mixed results.

Among some good news, for instance, lockdown measures worldwide have resulted in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and better air quality.

On the other hand, a European Environment Agency report noted a surge in the use of single-use…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Spiders are cloaking Gippsland with stunning webs after the floods. An expert explains why
~ Let's talk about what each uni does, but don't make it a choice between teaching or research
~ Size matters: US donation to Trinidad & Tobago sparks conversation on vaccine equity
~ Why a Yalta II ?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ The Forum on Information and Democracy calls for a New Deal for Journalism
~ As organised crime makes headlines, are bikie gangs the threat they are made out to be?
~ Friendlyjordies producer arrest: what is the NSW Police Fixated Persons Investigations Unit and when is it used?
~ US and EU reach aircraft deal
~ US bishops set collision course with Vatican over plan to press Biden not to take Communion
~ Home quarantine for vaccinated returned travellers is extremely low risk, and won't damage their mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter