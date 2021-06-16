Tolerance.ca
Spiders are cloaking Gippsland with stunning webs after the floods. An expert explains why

By Lizzy Lowe, Researcher, Macquarie University
Stunning photographs of vast, ghostly spider webs blanketing the flood-affected region of Gippsland in Victoria have gone viral online, prompting many to muse on the wonder of nature.

But what’s going on here? Why do spiders do this after floods and does it happen everywhere?

The answer is: these webs have nothing to do with spiders trying to catch food. Spiders often use silk to move around and in this case are using long strands of web to escape from waterlogged soil.

This may seem unusual, but these are just native animals doing their thing. It’s crucial…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


