Home quarantine for vaccinated returned travellers is extremely low risk, and won't damage their mental health

By Gregory Dore, Scientia Professor, Kirby Institute; Infectious Diseases Physician, St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney, UNSW
Many thousands of people need to return to Australia, and many at home wish to reunite with partners and family abroad.

A move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to quarantine is a way to make this happen — including home quarantine for vaccinated returnees.

The federal government implemented home quarantine over a short period in March 2020, before switching to mandatory hotel quarantine for returned residents and other incoming passengers.

But the considerably changed circumstances — most importantly, access to effective vaccines — calls for its reintroduction…


© The Conversation -


