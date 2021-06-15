Home quarantine for vaccinated returned travellers is extremely low risk, and won't damage their mental health
By Gregory Dore, Scientia Professor, Kirby Institute; Infectious Diseases Physician, St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney, UNSW
Many thousands of people need to return to Australia, and many at home wish to reunite with partners and family abroad.
A move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to quarantine is a way to make this happen — including home quarantine for vaccinated returnees.
The federal government implemented home quarantine over a short period in March 2020, before switching to mandatory hotel quarantine for returned residents and other incoming passengers.
But the considerably changed circumstances — most importantly, access to effective vaccines — calls for its reintroduction…
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021