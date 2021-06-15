Many of us want to take our dogs on public transport, but others shudder at the thought — what's the solution?
By Jennifer Kent, Senior Research Fellow in Urbanism, University of Sydney
Corinne Mulley, Professor Emerita, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Many Australians are dog owners but feelings run high over the issue of allowing dogs on public transport. Despite polarised opinions, experience overseas shows how concerns can be managed.
