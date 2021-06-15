Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In neglecting the National Archives, the Morrison government turns its back on the future

By Judith Brett, Emeritus Professor of Politics, La Trobe University
The archives' neglect may not be, as some as argued, another shot in the culture wars, but it is a sign of the government's truncated temporal imagination.


