Human Rights Observatory

New report details gross violations of humanitarian law in Second Nagorno-Karabakh War

By OC Media
A new report details extensive violations by Armenian and Azerbaijani forces of international humanitarian law during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, including unlawful bombing, extrajudicial killings, and torture.


© Global Voices -


