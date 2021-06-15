Reuters' Hot List of climate scientists is geographically skewed: why this matters
By Nina Hunter, Post-Doctoral Researcher, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Andrew Emmanuel Okem, Science Officer in the Durban office of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group II Technical Support Unit, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Catherine Sutherland, Associate Professor in Development Studies , University of KwaZulu-Natal
Debra Roberts, Head: Sustainable and Resilient City Initiatives Unit, EThekwini Municipality; Honorary Professor, University of KwaZulu Natal and Co-Chair of Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Marlies H Craig, Biologist with a PhD in Epidemiology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Michelle A. North, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Rob Slotow, Professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Climate change science dominated by knowledge produced in the global North cannot address the particular challenges faced by those living in the global South.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021