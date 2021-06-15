Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to create effective, engaged workplace teams after the COVID-19 pandemic

By Matthias Spitzmuller, Associate Professor and Toller Family Fellow of Organizational Behaviour, Queen's University, Ontario
Post-pandemic, the world of work will probably never be the same again. And that's probably a good thing. We now have an opportunity to make it better.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


