Human Rights Observatory

Lockdown delay: how music venues will be impacted by uncertainty over relaxing restrictions

By Patrycja Rozbicka, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Aston University
Adam Behr, Lecturer in Popular and Contemporary Music, Newcastle University
Craig Hamilton, Rresearch Fellow, Birmingham City University
As many as 12.6 million gig-goers attended live music events in 2019, generating £4.7 billion, according to industry body UK Music. With the arrival of the pandemic in March 2020, all of that was put on ice. There were no live events, venues had been shuttered, and for all those linked to the events supply chain livelihoods were under serious threat (around 45,633full time equivalent jobs in the music tourism sector alone).


