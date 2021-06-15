Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK government plans to collect and share NHS data are hugely concerning – here's why

By Itzelle A Medina, Doctoral Researcher in Information Studies, Information School, University of Sheffield
The GP records of England’s 61 million NHS users are set to be gathered into a new database which third parties will be able to access. The new data-sharing scheme, called General Practice Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR), will “pseudnoymise” the patient data it collects and shares. NHS Digital claims this will mean the data will remain confidential


© The Conversation -


