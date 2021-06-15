Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China and the west: competing traditions make true friendship highly unlikely – here's why

By Professor Astrid H. M. Nordin, Lau Chair of Chinese International Relations, King's College London
Graham M Smith, Associate Professor in Political Theory, University of Leeds
At the 2021 summit of the G7, which was held in Cornwall in the west of England, one person figured prominently in conversations but was not part of the gathering: the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. A fair proportion of the group’s deliberations concerned developing a shared approach to China – the awkwardly named US-backed spending plan, “Build Back Better World” (B3W), which is designed to rival China’s massive “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI).


