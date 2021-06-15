The increase in ransomware attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a new internet
By Michael Parent, Professor, Management Information Systems, Simon Fraser University
David R. Beatty, Academic Director of the David and Sharon Johnston Centre for Corporate Governance Innovation, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
The amount of online data and transactions are growing exponentially. Related is the increasing possibility of cyberattacks — one way to address these is by regulating parts of the internet.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021