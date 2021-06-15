Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The increase in ransomware attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a new internet

By Michael Parent, Professor, Management Information Systems, Simon Fraser University
David R. Beatty, Academic Director of the David and Sharon Johnston Centre for Corporate Governance Innovation, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Share this article
The amount of online data and transactions are growing exponentially. Related is the increasing possibility of cyberattacks — one way to address these is by regulating parts of the internet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa's efforts to fix traditional courts hit a snag
~ Areas in Africa with more Chinese-backed projects were more likely to experience protests
~ Christian Eriksen broadcast, the BBC and the question of public interest
~ Reuters' Hot List of climate scientists is geographically skewed: why this matters
~ Sinopharm COVID vaccine: the world needs to keep using it, even if it's less effective than Pfizer
~ How to create effective, engaged workplace teams after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Indian Residential Schools: Acts of genocide, deceit and control by church and state
~ Lockdown delay: how music venues will be impacted by uncertainty over relaxing restrictions
~ UK government plans to collect and share NHS data are hugely concerning – here's why
~ China and the west: competing traditions make true friendship highly unlikely – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter