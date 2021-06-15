Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: As Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial, ASEAN’s indecision is enabling military rampage

• Aung San Suu Kyi faces seven charges and decades in prison as the UN General Assembly sets to vote on a landmark resolution on Myanmar. • Since the coup, more than 800 civilians including 58 children were killed, more than 4800 people were detained and more than 100,000 displaced in Kayah State alone. • ASEAN states play pivotal role. They must support call for UN arms embargo or will effectively shield military’s crimes against the civilian population. • ASEAN senior official's call for release of political opposition welcome, but other ASEAN states must follow.


