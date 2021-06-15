Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Radio journalist threatened by soldier in northeastern DRC

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is extremely concerned to learn that a radio journalist in Ituri, one of the two provinces in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo that has been under a state of siege since 6 May, was threatened by a soldier in connection with his reporting. This intimidation attempt marks yet another step backwards for journalists’ safety in the DRC, RSF says.Parfait Katoto, the director of a community radio station in the locality of Biakoto, has been in hiding for more than two weeks, ever since a soldier broke in


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Myanmar: As Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial, ASEAN’s indecision is enabling military rampage
~ Tribute to Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the architect of contemporary Mauritius
~ GB News: production teething troubles – but success will depend on quality of the journalism
~ Climate change: what G7 leaders could have said – but didn't
~ Friends are saying 'I do' – but might not understand the legal risks of their platonic marriages
~ What a Title IX lawsuit might mean for religious universities
~ Teaching kids social responsibility – like how to settle fights and ask for help – can reduce school bullying
~ Bringing joy back to the classroom and supporting stressed kids – what summer school looks like in 2021
~ Sticky baseballs: Explaining the physics of the latest scandal in Major League Baseball
~ Artisan robots with AI smarts will juggle tasks, choose tools, mix and match recipes and even order materials – all without human help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter