Bringing joy back to the classroom and supporting stressed kids – what summer school looks like in 2021
By Raphael Travis Jr., Professor of Social Work, Texas State University
Kathleen Lynch, Assistant Professor of Learning Sciences, University of Connecticut
Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, Director of the Infant Language Laboratory, Temple University
Naomi Polinsky, PhD Candidate, Northwestern University
Roberta Golinkoff, Professor of Education, University of Delaware
This year summer schools will have to figure out how to tend to the emotional and academic needs of students coming out of remote learning.
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021