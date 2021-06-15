Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artisan robots with AI smarts will juggle tasks, choose tools, mix and match recipes and even order materials – all without human help

By Glenn S. Daehn, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, The Ohio State University
Custom fabrication involves taking measurements, choosing tools, deciding on sequences of steps and ordering from a menu of materials. AIs under development promise to take humans out of the loop.


© The Conversation -


