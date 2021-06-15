Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It wasn't just politics that led to Netanyahu's ouster – it was fear of his demagoguery

By Dov Waxman, Director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair in Israel Studies, University of California, Los Angeles
Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't ousted just for typical political reasons, such as other politicians' ambitions or grievances. He was thrown out because he was seen as a threat to democracy.


