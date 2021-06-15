Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americans gave a record $471 billion to charity in 2020, amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and racial justice

By Anna Pruitt, Researcher and Managing Editor, Giving USA, IUPUI
Jon Bergdoll, Applied Statistician of Philanthropy, IUPUI
Share this article
A flood of donations to support COVID-19 relief and racial justice efforts, coupled with stock market gains, led Americans to give a record US$471 billion to charity in 2020.

The total donated to charity rose…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar: As Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial, ASEAN’s indecision is enabling military rampage
~ Radio journalist threatened by soldier in northeastern DRC
~ Tribute to Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the architect of contemporary Mauritius
~ GB News: production teething troubles – but success will depend on quality of the journalism
~ Climate change: what G7 leaders could have said – but didn't
~ Friends are saying 'I do' – but might not understand the legal risks of their platonic marriages
~ What a Title IX lawsuit might mean for religious universities
~ Teaching kids social responsibility – like how to settle fights and ask for help – can reduce school bullying
~ Bringing joy back to the classroom and supporting stressed kids – what summer school looks like in 2021
~ Sticky baseballs: Explaining the physics of the latest scandal in Major League Baseball
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter