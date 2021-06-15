Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey using terrorism legislation to gag and jail journalists

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has documented 12 cases of journalists currently being prosecuted in Turkey under terrorism legislation that prohibits questioning the security forces. They include two journalists – a former reporter for the daily newspaper Cumhuriyet (Republic) and its current editor – whose trial begins today. Manipulation of Turkey’s judicial system is undermining press freedom, RSF warns. Reporters who cover public interest stories in Turkey increasingly risk imprisonment.


© Reporters without borders


