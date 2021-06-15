Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: the Biloela Tamil family, G7 and the upcoming parliamentary fortnight

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle dive into Tuesday’s announcement that the Bioela Tamil family will now live in Perth while their court proceedings are underway, after being incarcerated on Christmas Island since 2019. They also discuss Scott Morrison’s meeting with US President Joe Biden,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


