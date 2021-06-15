Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women appointed to top positions in Uganda, but feelings are mixed

By Aili Mari Tripp, Wangari Maathai Professor of Political Science and Gender and Women’s Studies and Chair of the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison
These appointments provoked debate in Uganda, reflecting both the constraints and the possibilities of women's rights reform in an authoritarian country.


