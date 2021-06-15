Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Action Needed to Protect Democratic Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Linda Jacks, 70, from Silver Spring, Maryland attends a rally outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, in support of the For the People Act on June 9, 2021. © 2021 Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein (Washington, DC) – The United States Congress should swiftly pass two critical laws needed to protect and advance the right to vote, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act, Human Rights Watch said today. Both pieces of legislation are essential to protecting US democracy. Since the troubled transition from the administration of former…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mladić Verdict Highlights Limits of Justice in the Western Balkans
~ UN Shared Rohingya Data Without Informed Consent
~ Time to Protect Education for Adolescent Mothers Across Africa
~ Lebanon: UN Should Set Probe into Beirut Blast
~ Italy: Students with Disabilities Included in Covid-19 Education Plans
~ Climate explained: could biofuels replace all fossil fuels in New Zealand?
~ US lawmakers are taking a massive swipe at big tech. If it lands, the impact will be felt globally
~ Green space around primary schools may improve students' academic performance
~ The end of JobKeeper wasn't a blip. It might have cost nearly 100,000 jobs
~ Why do Tamil asylum seekers need protection — and why does the Australian government say they don't?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter