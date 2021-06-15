Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC One Step Closer to Probe of Philippines Murderous 'War on Drugs'

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters hold up pictures of victims of extrajudicial killings during Human Rights Day protests in Manila, Philippines, December 10, 2017.   © 2017 Ezra Acayan/Sipa USA via AP Images Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s chilling promise to “drug pushers, holdup men, and do-nothings, you better get out […] because I’ll kill you” may finally come back to haunt him. Today the International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda asked the court’s judges to approve her investigation into crimes committed in the Philippines from November 1, 2011, the date the Philippines…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mladić Verdict Highlights Limits of Justice in the Western Balkans
~ UN Shared Rohingya Data Without Informed Consent
~ Time to Protect Education for Adolescent Mothers Across Africa
~ Lebanon: UN Should Set Probe into Beirut Blast
~ Italy: Students with Disabilities Included in Covid-19 Education Plans
~ Climate explained: could biofuels replace all fossil fuels in New Zealand?
~ US lawmakers are taking a massive swipe at big tech. If it lands, the impact will be felt globally
~ Green space around primary schools may improve students' academic performance
~ The end of JobKeeper wasn't a blip. It might have cost nearly 100,000 jobs
~ Why do Tamil asylum seekers need protection — and why does the Australian government say they don't?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter