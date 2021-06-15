Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Basketball Federation Covers Up Sexual Assault of Girls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former President of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Hamane Niang attends the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 official mascot launch ceremony on April 18, 2018 in Beijing, China. © 2018 Visual China Group via Getty Images (June 14, 2021) – Players from Mali’s Under-18 girls’ national basketball team have reported sexual abuse by the head coach, but the Mali Basketball Federation has failed to act on their reports, Human Rights Watch said today. Malian law enforcement should credibly and impartially investigate the allegations and protect those who reported…


