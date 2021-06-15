Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mladić Verdict Highlights Limits of Justice in the Western Balkans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman among the graves of victims of the Srebrenica genocide, at the memorial cemetery in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. © 2021 Darko Bandic/AP Photo Last week, an appeals panel of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) upheld the 2017 genocide conviction of Bosnian Serb wartime military commander Ratko Mladić. Chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said of Mladić, “His name should be consigned to the list of history’s most depraved and barbarous figures.” Mladić will serve life in prison for genocide, war crimes, and crimes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


