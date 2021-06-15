Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Shared Rohingya Data Without Informed Consent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image   Rohingya refugees headed to Bhasan Char island prepare to board navy vessels from the southeastern port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh on February 15, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo The United Nations refugee agency improperly collected and shared personal information from ethnic Rohingya refugees with Bangladesh, which shared it with Myanmar to verify people for possible repatriation, Human Rights Watch said today. The agency did not conduct a full data impact assessment, as its policies require, and in some cases failed to obtain refugees’ informed consent to share their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


